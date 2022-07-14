Hoffman, Hubbard share lead in Barracuda Championship

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Charley Hoffman and Mark Hubbard each had 13 points in the modified Stableford scoring system to share the first-round lead in the Barracuda Championship. Hoffman and Hubbard each had seven birdies and a bogey at Tahoe Mountain Club in the second of two straight U.S. events co-sanctioned by the European tour. Players receive eight points for albatross, five for eagle and two for birdie. A point is deducted for bogey and three taken away for double bogey or worse. Hoffman closed his afternoon round with a birdie on the par-4 ninth. The 45-year-old former UNLV player has four PGA Tour victories. The 33-year-old Hubbard is winless on the PGA Tour. He was third last week in Kentucky in the Barbasol Championship.