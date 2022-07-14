LEADING OFF: Orioles streak into Tampa; early break in LA

By The Associated Press

The Baltimore Orioles are riding a 10-game winning streak, they’re contending for a wild-card spot, and they’re somehow still in last place in the AL East. All five teams in baseball’s strongest division have winning records, including the surprising Orioles, who are 45-44 thanks to their first 10-0 stretch since 1999. They get a chance to do some damage against their division rivals starting Friday when they open a three-game series at Tampa Bay. Elsewhere, the rolling Dodgers and reeling Angels begin a two-game series at Angel Stadium. Both Los Angeles teams will get an extra day off ahead of the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium.