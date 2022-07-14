NHL free agency: Devils sign Palat; Kadri, Klingberg wait

By JOHN WAWROW and STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writers

The New Jersey Devils have agreed to terms with left winger Ondrej Palat on a $30 million, five-year contract. That’s according to an AP source familiar with the details. Palat had 52 points in 71 games during Tampa Bay’s three consecutive trips to the Stanley Cup Cup Final. The Devils turned to Palat after losing the Johnny Gaudreau sweepstakes to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau signed a $68.25 million, eight-year contract with Columbus after deciding to leave Calgary.