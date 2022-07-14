Rays score five in 7th, beat Boston 5-4 for four-game sweep

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Taylor Walls and Yandy Díaz had two-run singles during a five-run outburst in the seventh inning, helping the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 and completing a four-game sweep. The Red Sox appeared to be in control with rookie Kutter Crawford taking a three hitter into the seventh and Boston up 3-0. The right-hander, whose longest big league outing had been 5 1/3 innings, quickly allowed three consecutive hits in the seventh that included Josh Lowe’s RBI double that ended his night. John Schrieber gave up Walls’ game-tying hit and Díaz’s go-ahead single. Tommy Romero worked a scoreless seventh to get his first major league win.