Votto delivers, Reds surprise Yanks 7-6 in 10 to win series

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Joey Votto lined a tiebreaking double in a three-run 10th inning for his second go-ahead hit of the night and the Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Yankees 7-6 to earn an unexpected series win. Last in the NL Central, the Reds took two of three at Yankee Stadium from the top team in the majors. They blew a sizable lead for the second consecutive night, but this time recovered and held on. Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 31st home run to start a Yankees comeback in the eighth. Gleyber Torres tied it 4-all with a two-run homer off Jeff Hoffman, costing Luis Castillo a win.