Darvish fans 9 in 7 innings, Padres top Diamondbacks 5-3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A fired-up Yu Darvish struck out nine in seven innings and the scuffling San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3. Austin Nola hit an early two-run double to help the Padres win for only the second time in seven games. Ketel Marte had three hits and scored twice for the Diamondbacks, including a solo homer to center field off Darvish in the first inning. San Diego answered with three runs off Madison Bumgarner in the second. Nola drove in two with a double down the left-field line and scored from third on Esteury Ruiz’s single two batters later.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.