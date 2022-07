With several big-name additions on both sides of the ball, the pressure will be turned up on coach Nick Sirianni this season as the Philadelphia Eagles clearly have the pieces to contend in the NFC East. With 19 starts under his belt, quarterback Jalen Hurts now has the experience. With A.J. Brown, he also now has a bona-fide NFL wide receiver that should allow Sirianni to open up his playbook in 2022.

By The Associated Press

