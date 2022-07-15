Cards reliever, rookie manager get heated on mound in win

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals reliever Genesis Cabrera slammed the ball to the ground in frustration when he was removed from the game, prompting a stern response from manager Oliver Marmol moments before St. Louis closed out a 7-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Cabrera was pulled after giving up consecutive hits to start the ninth inning. He fired the ball to the turf as Marmol approached the mound, leading the rookie skipper to grab Cabrera and get right in his face. All-Star reliever Ryan Helsley earned his eighth save when he got Brandon Drury to fly out to deep center field with the bases loaded. Nolan Gorman hit a tiebreaking homer for the Cardinals, and Brendan Donovan drove in three runs.

