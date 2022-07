Kayla McBride, Sylvia Fowles help Lynx beat Fever, 87-77

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kayla McBride scored a season-high 28 points, Sylvia Fowles had 22 points and 12 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Indiana Fever 87-77 on Friday night. Playing for the third time in four nights, Minnesota (10-16) scored 15 consecutive points in the third quarter to take a 58-52 lead. The Lynx handed Indiana (5-21) its eighth straight loss. Fowles had her second straight game with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. McBride was coming off a five-point outing hursday night in a loss to Dallas. Jessica Shepard added 11 points for Minnesota. Tiffany Mitchell scored 18 points for Indiana. Kelsey Mitchell added 17.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.