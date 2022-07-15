Nick of time: Kenyan makes it to worlds, moves on in 100

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala had his visa issues resolved and flew to the world championships just in time for his 100-meter race. It was quite a journey as he went from Nairobi to Doha to Seattle and finally to the track in Eugene, Oregon. He arrived about two hours before his race. This should make him sleep soundly: He made it through to the semifinal round. His case was one of about 375 that had been flagged to local organizers, World Athletics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. He’s hoping visa issues aren’t a problem when the next major meet comes to America — the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

