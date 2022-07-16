Barcelona set to sign Lewandowski from Bayern

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona is set to sign Poland striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich after the clubs reached an agreement in principle for his transfer, a person with knowledge of the negotiations tells The Associated Press. The person spoke under anonymity because he was not allowed to speak publicly about the deal. He said that the official confirmation of the deal could come on Saturday. Lewandowski is one of soccer’s most prolific scorers of the past decade. He will greatly boost Barcelona’s chances of rebuilding a competitive side after winning nothing last season following the departure of Lionel Messi.

