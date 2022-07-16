Goldschmidt, Pujols lift Cardinals to 11-3 win over Reds

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit his 300th career homer and drove in three runs, Albert Pujols reached another milestone and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 11-3. Goldschmidt’s two-run homer in the second inning was his 20th this season and first since June 27. Now in his 12th major league season and a seven-time All-Star, the 34-year-old Goldschmidt became the 153rd player to reach 300 homers. He has 997 RBIs. The 42-year-old Pujols scored twice. He tied Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig for 12th place all-time with 1,889 runs scored.

