LEADING OFF: O’s get 1st pick in draft, M’s win 13 in row

The Baltimore Orioles have the first pick in the amateur draft for the second time in four years — and they’ll be looking for someone who can join 2019 top pick Adley Rutschman in the core of their next contender. Many consider the best player available to be Georgia high school outfielder Druw Jones — son of former Braves star Andruw Jones. Right-hander and former Vanderbilt star Kumar Rocker is also back in this year’s class after failing to reach an agreement as the Mets’ first-round pick last summer. Rounds 1 and 2 are set for Sunday night, with 3-10 on Monday and 11-20 on Tuesday.

By The Associated Press

