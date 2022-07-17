Kelly’s pitching, Peralta’s HR send Arizona over Padres 3-1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Merrill Kelly gave up one run in six innings and David Peralta hit a solo homer to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 3-1 victory over the San Diego Padres. Arizona went into the All-Star break on a good note but dropped two of three games at San Diego to finish a 2-4 road trip. The Padres concluded their first half by losing six of their last nine games. Kelly (9-5) kept the Padres off-balance by mixing his pitches and allowed six hits while striking out five.

