Webb wins 9th, Giants hit 2 HRs, beat slumping Brewers 9-5

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb pitched six strong innings for his ninth win to keep the Giants rolling into the All-Star break with a 9-5 victory over the slumping Milwaukee Brewers. LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a three-run home run. Brandon Belt also connected and drove in three runs as the Giants won their third straight against the Brewers after dropping the series opener. The NL Central-leading Brewers are heading in the opposite direction with their eighth loss in 11 games. Milwaukee’s division lead fell to one-half game over St. Louis after the Cardinals were rained out against the Reds.

