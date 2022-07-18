Bucks sign Pat Connaughton to multiyear contract extension

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton has signed a multiyear contract extension after scoring a career-high 9.9 points per game this past season. The 29-year-old Connaughton played 26 minutes per game and made 2.2 3-pointers per game this past season to set career highs in both categories. He made 39.5% of his 3-point attempts. Connaughton has spent the last four seasons with the Bucks after playing three seasons for the Portland Trail Blazers. He has career averages of 5.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 417 regular-season games.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.