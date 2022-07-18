Cubs draft son of ex-Cardinals slugger Mark McGwire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The McGwire family is set to see the other side of things in one of baseball’s best rivalries. Mason McGwire, son of 12-time All-Star slugger Mark, was selected in the eighth round of baseball’s amateur draft by the Chicago Cubs on Monday. Mark spent five of his 16 major league seasons with the rival St. Louis Cardinals, including the memorable 1998 season when he and Cubs star Sammy Sosa raced to break Roger Maris’ single-season home run mark. McGwire ended up with 70 and Sosa with 66 before both of their reputations were tarnished amid steroid revelations.

