Sri Lanka switches venues for 2nd cricket test vs Pakistan

GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Logistical challenges caused by Sri Lanka’s economic and political crisis have forced cricket organizers to move the second test against Pakistan from Colombo to Galle. Sri Lanka Cricket announced the decision on Day 3 of the first test after deciding not to take any chances with potential political protests in the capital. Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared a state of emergency. The second test was scheduled to start at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo next Sunday. Now both teams will remain in the southern coastal town of Galle to play out the series.

