Steph Curry steps out of comfort zone as host of The ESPYS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fresh off leading the Golden State Warriors to an NBA championship, Stephen Curry is hosting The ESPYS. The finals MVP hints that his fellow athletes attending the show in Hollywood might want to be a little worried at what he’ll say during the opening monologue. Curry says hosting is out of his comfort zone and he expects to be on an emotional roller coaster for the live ABC broadcast. Curry also is nominated for three individual trophies and the Warriors are vying for best team. He says he hopes to channel two of his favorite comedians, Dave Chapelle and Kevin Hart.

