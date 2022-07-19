Souza, known for catch to preserve no-hitter, is retiring

SEATTLE (AP) — Outfielder Steven Souza Jr. has announced his retirement after playing parts of eight major league seasons. Souza is calling it a career after appearing in six games this season with the Seattle Mariners at age 33. He’s best known for making a spectacular diving catch to preserve Jordan Zimmermann’s no-hitter as a rookie in 2014. Souza played 515 regular-season and playoff games with the Washington Nationals, Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and Mariners since making his debut. Souza was involved in a three-way trade twice, including the deal that sent Trea Turner from the San Diego Padres to Washington.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.