Thomas helps short-handed Sun beat Liberty 82-63

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Brionna Jones tied a season-high with 21 points, Alyssa Thomas added 18 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and a season-high six steals and the short-handed Connecticut Sun beat the New York Liberty 82-63. Connecticut was without Jonquel Jones, averaging a team-high 15.1 points and nine rebounds, due to health and safety protocols. The Sun’s defense rallied without her by holding the Liberty to 36.4% shooting with 18 turnovers. Dijonai Carrington scored a career-high 18 points, in just 18 minutes, and Natisha Hiedeman added 10 points for Connecticut. Brionna Jones scored 14 of her points in the first half and Thomas secured her eighth double-double this season. Sabrina Ionescu scored 13 points on 6-of-18 shooting and Stefanie Dolson added 12 points for New York.

