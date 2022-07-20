Dybala’s signing steps up the ambitions for Mourinho’s Roma

ROME (AP) — José Mourinho and Conference League champion Roma are stepping up their ambitions with the signing of former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala. Roma says the 28-year-old Argentina international has agreed to a three-year deal. His contract at Juventus expired three weeks ago. Dybala says “the speed and determination with which Roma demonstrated just how much they wanted me made all the difference.” Dybala scored 115 goals across all competitions in seven seasons at Juventus and helped the Bianconeri to 12 trophies which included five Serie A titles. But the often-injured striker fell out of favor under Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri after the Turin club signed Dušan Vlahović in January.

