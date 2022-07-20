Love at 1st flight: Indian javelin thrower inspiring nation

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — There’s a wave of kids picking up the javelin in India. They all want to be the next Neeraj Chopra. He became the country’s first Olympic champion in track and field during the Tokyo Games last year. He has since appeared on the cover of Vogue India and his name became one of the most searched among athletes in a country where cricket rules. Aug. 7 in India is National Javelin Day. That’s the day he took the gold in Tokyo. Chopra will try to add a world title to his growing list of achievements at the world championships this week in Eugene, Oregon.

