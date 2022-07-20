McLaughlin, Muhammad cruise into 400 hurdles final at worlds
By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sydney McLaughlin coolly cruised through her semifinal heat of the 400-meter hurdles on a steamy night at the track. Hardly pressed and conserving energy near the finish, the Olympic champion and world-record holder finished in a time of 52.17 seconds at the world championships. That’s fast. It might be another sign that her record of 51.41 just might fall yet again. The final is Friday and includes all three medalists from the Tokyo Games in McLaughlin, silver medalist Dalilah Muhammad and bronze medalist Femke Bol of the Netherlands.