US women’s hockey forward Dani Cameranesi, 27, retires

COLORADO Springs, Colo. (AP) — U.S. women’s hockey forward Dani Cameranesi has announced her retirement from the national team at age 27. Cameranesi helped the U.S. win gold at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang and was part of the team that came away with silver earlier this year in Beijing. She also played at three world championships and won gold in 2015 and 2019. She scored 24 goals and added 34 assists for 58 points in 87 games of international competition. The Plymouth, Minnesota, native also won two national championships at the University of Minnesota.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.