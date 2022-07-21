Germany beats Austria for spot in Women’s Euro semifinals

LONDON (AP) — Alexandra Popp powered Germany past Austria 2-0 to set up a semifinal match with either France or the Netherlands at the European Championship. Lina Magull scored to finish off a sharp team move in the 25th minute and Popp made it 2-0 in the 90th when she charged down an attempted pass by the Austrian goalkeeper. Austria was dangerous and hit the woodwork three times. Eight-time European champion Germany moves into the semifinals of a major tournament for the first time since winning the Olympic gold medal in 2016.

