Waring shoots 9-under 63, leads by 2 at Cazoo Classic

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — Paul Waring has tied the course record by shooting 9-under 63 to take a two-stroke lead in the first round of the Cazoo Classic on the European tour. The 37-year-old Englishman holed out from a greenside bunker for eagle at the par-5 17th and then birdied the last at Hillside in Southport, northern England, to shoot his best round of a year that has seen him miss the cut in five of 11 events on tour. Waring is attached to Bromborough Golf Club just 30 miles (48 kilometers) away. Garrick Porteous, another Englishman, shot 65 to be alone in second place.

