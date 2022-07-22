Djokovic joins Federer, Nadal, Murray on Europe at Laver Cup

LONDON (AP) — The Big Four are forming quite a squad at the Laver Cup. That’s because Novak Djokovic is joining Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray on Team Europe in September. Event organizers announced Friday that Djokovic will participate. He won Wimbledon this month for his 21st Grand Slam title. That puts him one ahead of Federer and one behind Nadal for the most by a man in tennis history. Murray owns three major championships. The fifth edition of the Laver Cup will be in London on Sept. 23-25. Team Europe is 4-0 so far. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Diego Schwartzman are on Team World.

