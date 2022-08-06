Arango sparks LAFC to 4-1 romp over Real Salt Lake

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Cristian Arango scored a goal in each half and Los Angeles FC cruised to a 4-1 victory over Real Salt Lake. Arango’s first netter gave LAFC (16-4-3) a 1-0 lead in the 9th minute, but Sergio Córdova answered three minutes later for RSL (9-8-7) to tie the match. Kellyn Acosta gave LAFC the lead for good with a goal in the 17th minute. Arango made it 3-1 in the 60th minute with his 11th goal of the season and Gareth Bale capped the scoring in the 87th.

