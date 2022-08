WASHINGTON (AP) — Rafael Romo made one save to help D.C. United earn a 0-0 draw with the New York Red Bulls. D.C. United (6-13-4) improved to 1-1-1 in its third match under coach Wayne Rooney. Carlos Miguel Coronel had two saves for New York to match Romo’s clean sheet.

