Hoskins, streaking Phillies rout Nationals 11-5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered in the first inning for the third straight game _ the first Phillies player to do it since at least 1900 _ and the surging Philadelphia Phillies routed the Washington Nationals 11-5. Realmuto also tripled and drove in three runs and Jean Segura had three hits for Philadelphia, which has won nine of 10 to move a season-best 11 games over .500. Philadelphia, which will try for a four-game series sweep of the Nationals on Sunday, began play tied with the Cardinals for NL’s third wild-card spot. The Phillies improved to 38-19 since June 1, which was the final game for manager Joe Girardi before being replaced by interim manager Rob Thomson.

