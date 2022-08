NEWPORT, Wales (AP) — Callum Shinkwin has claimed his second European tour title with a four-shot victory in the Cazoo Open. The Englishman shot 1-under 70 in the final round and finished on 12-under 272 overall at Celtic Manor where he has now finished first, fourth and eighth in his last three visits. A late charge from Scotland’s Connor Syme secured second place on eight under.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.