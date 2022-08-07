Phillies hit 4 homers in 13-1 win, finish sweep of Nationals

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Darick Hall hit two home runs and Nick Maton and Rhys Hoskins each hit two-run homers to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a four-game sweep of the Washington Nationals with a 13-1 win. Aaron Nola struck out five and allowed one run in six innings to put the Phillies 12 games over .500 for the first time since August 2018. Maton drove in four runs, Bryson Stott had three RBIs and the Phillies scored five runs in the fourth and eighth innings.

