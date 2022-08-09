Storm set WNBA record with 37 assists, beat Sky 111-100

CHICAGO (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 25 points and nine rebounds, Gabby Williams added 21 points and seven assists, and the Seattle Storm set a WNBA record with 37 assists in a 111-100 victory over the Chicago Sky. Seattle also set a franchise record for scoring in any half with 66 first-half points, but the Storm only led by 11 points after Chicago closed on a 13-4 run. The 121 combined first-half points were the most in a first half this season in the WNBA. Seattle led by as many as 22 points in the second half and hit the century mark with 4:50 left in the fourth. Despite the loss, Chicago is still in the driver’s seat to earn the No. 1 seed in the playoff.

