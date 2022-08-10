Goal-setting Pitts eager to build on brilliant rookie season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Kyle Pitts likes to set goals. One thing is definitely on his mind after a brilliant rookie season: getting to end zone more often. Pitts was held to a single touchdown catch in 2021, which is about the only thing he had to complain about in his Falcons debut. He tallied 68 receptions for 1,026 yards and earned a trip to the Pro Bowl. Blessed with a receiver’s speed, Pitts fits right in with a new generation of tight ends who are far more than just an extra blocker.

