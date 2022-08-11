Aces move atop WNBA standings with one game remaining

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum had 25 points and four 3-pointers, Jackie Young scored 16 of her 22 points in the third quarter and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Chicago Sky 89-78 to move atop the WNBA standings with one game remaining. Las Vegas (25-10) and Chicago (25-10) are tied for the top spot, with the Aces holding a tiebreaker in the race for home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. The Aces close the regular season on Sunday against Seattle, while the Sky play the Phoenix Mercury. A’ja Wilson and Riquna Williams each scored 12 points for Las Vegas. Kahleah Copper tied a career-high with 28 points for Chicago, which was undone by 17 turnovers.

