English rugby club dropping Native American-themed chant

LONDON (AP) — English rugby club Exeter will stop playing its “Tomahawk Chop” chant during games as part of a rebrand to move away from a Native American theme that had come under increasing criticism. The chant has traditionally been played over the speakers on matchdays at the club’s Sandy Park stadium but had been labeled as “degrading” by a major Native American organization and is now being dropped in the club’s latest step to change its identity. Exeter is keeping its “Chiefs” nickname but the club changed its logo in July and has asked fans to stop wearing Native American headdresses to games.

