Saints preseason opener features 1st-rounders Olave, Penning

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints first-round draft choices Chris Olave and Trevor Penning are looking to parlay standout performances in their first NFL training camp into promising preseason debuts. Olave was taken 11th overall out of Ohio State. Penning was selected 19th overall out of Northern Iowa. Their first live action against another team comes Saturday night in Houston. Olave says he senses the combination of speed and sudden change of direction that served him well in college will translate at the pro level. Penning says he loves the idea that fans may be inclined to zero in on the way he plays against the Texans instead of merely following the ball.

