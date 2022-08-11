Vegas goalie Robin Lehner to miss upcoming season

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner will require hip surgery and is expected to miss the upcoming season. The 31-year-old Lehner will likely spend the entire 2022-23 season on long-term injured reserve. The team said no timeline for his recovery has been determined yet. Lehner started 44 games for the Golden Knights last season and finished 23-17-2. He has three years remaining on a contract that carries a $5 million annual cap hit.

