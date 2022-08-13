Bills rally to beat Colts 27-24 in Matt Ryan’s Indy debut

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Ryan’s pass attempts were much like his Indianapolis Colts’ preseason debut. They were relatively short and efficient in a 27-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Tyler Bass hit a 46-yard field goal as time expired as Buffalo scored on three consecutive possessions in the final 8:10 to rally from a 14-point deficit. Raheem Blackshear scored touchdowns rushing from 1 and 3 yards over a span of 4:19 to tie the game. Otherwise most eyes were on Ryan. Acquired in a trade with Atlanta in March, Ryan finished 6 of 10 for 58 yards with two incompletions occurring on fourth-down attempts.

