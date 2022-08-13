Galaxy ride Grandsir’s brace to 5-2 romp over Whitecaps

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Samuel Grandsir scored two of Los Angeles’ four first-half goals to spark the Galaxy to a 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps. Grandsir, who came into the match with one goal this season, scored in the 12th minute to stake Los Angeles (10-11-3) to an early lead. Javier Hernández Balcázar, whose nickname is Chicharito, scored on a penalty kick in the 20th minute for a two-goal lead and then fed Víctor Vázquez for a goal in the 30th to put the Galaxy up 3-0. Chicharito has a team-high 10 goals this season, Vazquez’s was his first. Ryan Gauld scored in the 38th minute for Vancouver (8-11-6), but Grandsir finished off his brace two minutes later and the Galaxy led 4-1 at intermission.

