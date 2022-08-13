Hertha fans sing despite only drawing with Frankfurt 1-1

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin missed a host of chances as it was held by Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday. But its fans celebrated what seemed like a new beginning for the beleaguered club. Hertha’s point is the first earned under new coach Sandro Schwarz and it came after what was arguably the team’s most encouraging performance since a win over Borussia Dortmund last December. Timo Werner scored on his second Leipzig debut after returning from Chelsea last week but couldn’t stop the team slumping to another draw, 2-2 at home to Cologne. Bayer Leverkusen slumped to another defeat, 2-1 at home to Augsburg. Promoted Werder Bremen drew with Stuttgart 2-2 and Hoffenheim beat Bochum 3-2. Schalke plays Borussia Mönchengladbach later.

