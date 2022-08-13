Ohtani, Ward HR, Angels rally past Twins 5-3 in 11 innings

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit an eighth-inning home run to get the Angels’ offense started and Taylor Ward hit a game-ending two-run blast to right-center in the 11th inning to complete a come-from-behind 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins. It was Ward’s second career game-ending hit as the Angels won for the fourth time in five games. Carlos Correa hit a home run and Luis Arraez had three hits for the Twins, who blew a three-run lead in the eighth inning.

