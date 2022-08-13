Perkins-McCutcheon connection leads Rams over Chargers 29-22

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Third-string quarterback Bryce Perkins threw a pair of touchdown passes to Lance McCutcheon and the Los Angeles Rams held off the Los Angeles Chargers 29-22 in a preseason game in which most of the starters for both teams did not play. Perkins played the entire game with Matthew Stafford and John Wolford not dressed. He completed 9 of 16 passes for 126 yards and also finished as the Rams’ leading rusher with 39 yards on eight carries, including a 1-yard TD midway through the third quarter. McCutcheon, who has drawn rave reviews from Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp during training camp, finished with five receptions for 87 yards

