Aces wrap up No. 1 playoff seed with 109-100 win over Storm

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chelsea Gray had 33 points, seven rebounds and nine assists and Las Vegas wrapped up the best regular-season record in the WNBA, defeating Seattle 109-100 in a regular-season finale. Kelsey Plum, who had 23 points for the Aces, scored seven points in the final minute. Her 3-pointer with 58 seconds left put Las Vegas up by six and she added two more field goals as the Aces clinched the top seed in the playoffs. Seattle’s Jewell Loyd scored a career-high 38 points that included 8 of 14 from 3-point distance. The Storm made 18 3-pointers.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.