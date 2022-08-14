Jets QB Zach Wilson having knee surgery Tuesday in LA

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will have arthroscopic surgery on his injured right knee Tuesday in Los Angeles. Wilson suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus during the Jets’ second offensive series Friday night in their preseason opener at Philadelphia. The procedure to repair the meniscus will be performed by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache. It will determine the timeline on how long Wilson will be sidelined. Wilson is currently expected to be out two to four weeks. There’s a chance he could be out longer depending on the condition of the knee when ElAttrache goes in to operate.

