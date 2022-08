ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle is out of the starting lineup for their game at Tampa Bay one day after being hit on his left hand by pitched ball. Manager Brandon Hyde says Mountcastle is day to day. Mountcastle is hitting .253 with 15 homers and 55 RBIs for the Orioles, who are in the mix for an AL wild card after going 52-110 last season.

