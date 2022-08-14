Pollock, Vaughn homer, White Sox beat Tigers 5-3

CHICAGO (AP) — AJ Pollock and Andrew Vaughn homered, Lance Lynn threw six solid innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 to complete a three-game sweep. Pollock, Eloy Jiménez and José Abreu each had two hits for the White Sox, who remained 2 1/2 games behind AL Central-leading Cleveland. Harold Castro homered and Javier Báez had two hits for the Tigers, who have dropped seven straight and 10 of 11. The White Sox climbed to three games over .500 for the first time since April 17, when they were 6-3.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.