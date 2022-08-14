Raiders move to 2-0 in preseason with 26-20 win over Vikings

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nick Mullens completed 7 of 9 passes for 94 yards and one touchdown, and the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Minnesota Vikings 26-20 in a preseason game. The Raiders moved to 2-0 after a 27-11 win over Jacksonville last week in the Hall of Fame Game. Jarrett Stidham, who started at quarterback for Las Vegas, completed 10 of his 15 passes for 68 yards. He also ran for 16 yards on four carries, including a touchdown. Kellen Mond threw for 119 yards on nine completions, including two touchdowns, in the Vikings’ preseason opener. Sean Mannion finished 8 of 12 for 79 yards.

