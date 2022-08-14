Smith docked 2 shots for bad drop in 3rd round at Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — British Open champion Cameron Smith and his chase for No. 1 in the world got a little tougher even before he teed off Sunday in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The PGA Tour penalized Smith two shots upon learning he took a drop in the wrong place after hitting into the water on the par-3 fourth hole in the third round Saturday. Smith signed for a 67 and was two shots behind. A victory would take him to No. 1 in the world. With the penalty, his score was adjusted to a 69 and he started the final round four shots behind.

